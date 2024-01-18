Emfo LLC Increases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Emfo LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2,446.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,736 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER stock opened at $63.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.17 billion, a PE ratio of 128.83 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $64.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.85.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 over the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

