Emfo LLC Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Emfo LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 54.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.3% of Emfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Emfo LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after buying an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,512,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,619,000 after buying an additional 1,626,056 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE NEE opened at $58.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $119.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.99. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $84.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.