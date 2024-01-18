Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Short Interest Down 8.5% in December

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the December 15th total of 5,900,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.72.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,324. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $100.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

