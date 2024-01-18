Ellis Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 21,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IWN opened at $145.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.95. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $158.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

