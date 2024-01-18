Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $379,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,674,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,850,000 after buying an additional 1,671,150 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,341,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,826,000 after purchasing an additional 509,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,966,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,096,000 after purchasing an additional 441,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,646,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,887,000 after purchasing an additional 494,118 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.45.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

