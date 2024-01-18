Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $287,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.77.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $166.03 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $167.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.