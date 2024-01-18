eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.99. eHealth has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $10.57.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.48 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that eHealth will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 148.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in eHealth by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in eHealth by 258.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in eHealth by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in eHealth by 5,699.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.

