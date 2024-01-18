Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Short Interest Update

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,200 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the December 15th total of 331,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 651,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Credit

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 492.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 970.9% during the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 972,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 881,570 shares during the period. Summitry LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

Shares of ECC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 156,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Eagle Point Credit has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Eagle Point Credit had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 74.56%. The firm had revenue of $36.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.13%. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is 106.33%.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

