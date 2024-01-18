Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $231,562.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,524 shares in the company, valued at $666,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,595 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,695,000 after purchasing an additional 529,178 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,814,000 after purchasing an additional 524,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,646,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $113.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.96 and its 200 day moving average is $99.03. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $77.33 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.07. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DY shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.86.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

