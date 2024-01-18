Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Stake Lessened by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Ducommun worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 2.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 45.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 116.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 18.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 0.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on DCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ducommun in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ducommun from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ducommun from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $81,551.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,637.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $81,551.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,637.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $73,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,017.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Stock Up 0.1 %

Ducommun stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.19. 8,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,860. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $718.17 million, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.30. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $58.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.43.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $196.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.64 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 6.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Further Reading

