Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,346 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter worth $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $67.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.43. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $73.17.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $832.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

