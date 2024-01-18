Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives $147.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.67.

A number of research firms have commented on DLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DLTR opened at $135.40 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $161.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.45 and a 200 day moving average of $127.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

