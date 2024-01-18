Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $160.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $130.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC raised shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.84.

NYSE:DG opened at $137.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.34. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $239.71.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 18.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,067,000 after buying an additional 3,457,393 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 64.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after buying an additional 5,926,555 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 124.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after buying an additional 5,979,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after buying an additional 994,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

