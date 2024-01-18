Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DLB stock opened at $83.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $75.45 and a 52-week high of $91.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.20.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.39 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 15.44%. Analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $763,298.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,365.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $763,298.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,365.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $3,828,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,066 shares of company stock worth $6,202,429 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 502,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,336,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

