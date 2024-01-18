Diversified Portfolios Inc. Takes $222,000 Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGIB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.37. 820,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,634. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.82. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.25.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1769 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.