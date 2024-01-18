Diversified Portfolios Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 80.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,122 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 133,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 69,474 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 246,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 102,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 241,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.35. 1,187,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,959. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.