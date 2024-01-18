Diversified Portfolios Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,338 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.7% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $9,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 634,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after buying an additional 266,874 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $864,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 146,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.91. 206,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $28.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.