Diversified Portfolios Inc. Purchases 16,652 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.68. 2,450,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,942,360. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.33. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

