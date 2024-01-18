Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $341,000 Stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.19. 8,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,500. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $48.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.39.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

