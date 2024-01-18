Diversified Portfolios Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,060. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

