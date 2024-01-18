Diversified Portfolios Inc. Grows Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 400.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 435.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,087,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137,312 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,103,000 after buying an additional 215,783 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 412.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,887,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,879,000 after buying an additional 2,324,459 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 414.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,347,000 after buying an additional 2,135,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 393.9% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,168,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,809 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA PRF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.57. 477,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.92.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.