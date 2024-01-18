Diversified Portfolios Inc. Cuts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 58.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,952,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,797,000 after buying an additional 1,131,260 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,686,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,853,000 after buying an additional 274,858 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 578.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,136,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,325,000 after acquiring an additional 968,618 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 215.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 778,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,489,000 after acquiring an additional 531,961 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 754,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,292,000 after purchasing an additional 51,724 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIL stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.64. 2,146,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,925,331. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.53 and its 200 day moving average is $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $91.86.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.