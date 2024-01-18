Diversified Portfolios Inc. Buys 54,539 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,539 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 122.1% during the third quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 396,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 217,958 shares in the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 69.0% in the third quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 69,410 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $539,000. Cordant Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 445.7% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 23,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,410. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.