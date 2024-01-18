Diversified Portfolios Inc. Buys 201 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,028 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.83.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $292.81. The company had a trading volume of 754,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,051. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $212.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.23.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

