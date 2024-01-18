Diversified Portfolios Inc. Acquires 371,913 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371,913 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned 0.52% of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $31,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3,077.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 73,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 70,785 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 213,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $522,000.

Shares of BATS:ICSH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.48. 1,819,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

