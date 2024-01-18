DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives $10.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.27.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DISH. TheStreet downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $5.77 on Thursday. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.66.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.37). DISH Network had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DISH Network by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,788,000 after buying an additional 597,587 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in DISH Network by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,305,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,505,000 after buying an additional 8,397,458 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,245,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,976 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 7,525,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,430,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,562,000 after acquiring an additional 53,629 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

