Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Sold by Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUHP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 123.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,184,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831,530 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 112.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,643,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,647,000 after buying an additional 7,751,285 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,044,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,446 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,389,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,164,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.47. 273,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,821. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.91. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

