Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Purchased by Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 10.0% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $11,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,243,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,346,000 after purchasing an additional 910,216 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,847,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,981,000 after purchasing an additional 214,969 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032,873 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,349,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,349 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,367,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,005,000 after acquiring an additional 45,708 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.43. The company had a trading volume of 76,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,785. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $53.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.50.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

