Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stock Position Lessened by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 3.4% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,273,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,822,000 after acquiring an additional 22,198 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 225,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.54. The stock had a trading volume of 30,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,868. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.70. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.