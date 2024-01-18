Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Short Interest Update

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the December 15th total of 46,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Diamond Hill Investment Group

In related news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $84,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,593,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $84,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,593,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total transaction of $255,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHIL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 308.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $161.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.69. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $145.86 and a fifty-two week high of $193.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 19.86%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.35%.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

