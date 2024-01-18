dForce USD (USX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $947.76

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00002302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $30.45 million and approximately $947.76 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.25 or 0.00162895 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00015453 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009428 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000409 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000050 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,112,465 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9763239 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.