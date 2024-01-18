Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on DSGN shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Design Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Design Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of DSGN opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. Design Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. Analysts predict that Design Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 79.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 301,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 133,473 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 70.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 109,246 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 728,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

