Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on DROOF shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 115 ($1.46) to GBX 120 ($1.53) in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deliveroo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Deliveroo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.
Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
