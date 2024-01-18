Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Short Interest Update

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,895 shares of company stock valued at $29,397,945. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $725.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,149. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $395.90 and a 52-week high of $729.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $675.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $584.90.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DECK. Truist Financial began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $735.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.54.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

