Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.42

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.42 and last traded at $21.53, with a volume of 708369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.88.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.95.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $484.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.30 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

