Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,822 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $124,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 141.2% in the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 77,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,653,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,729. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $247.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.56 and a 200-day moving average of $232.14. The stock has a market cap of $165.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

