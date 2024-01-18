Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Danaher by 100,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after buying an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,439,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $224.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $165.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $247.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.14.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

