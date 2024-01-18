Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Short Interest Down 12.6% in December

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the December 15th total of 6,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after acquiring an additional 316,466 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,063,000 after acquiring an additional 60,025 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 815,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,855,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 327,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 83,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAN. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Dana Stock Performance

DAN stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 257,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,775. Dana has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 2.59.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dana will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.55%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading

