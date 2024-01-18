Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 239,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $13,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 3.6% in the third quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

SLB opened at $47.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

