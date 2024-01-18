Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 3,387 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $16,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $698.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $752.90 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $453.65 and a one year high of $801.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $736.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $678.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

