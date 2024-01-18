Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,099 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,629 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $94.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $95.92. The company has a market cap of $107.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

