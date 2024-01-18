Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $218.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.04.

Lowe's Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

