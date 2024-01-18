Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $9.84 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 176,342 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in PayPal by 3.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 7.9% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. Investment House LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 10.8% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after buying an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 6.7% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $59.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $88.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.26.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

