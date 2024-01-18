Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $8.87 Million Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.06.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $85.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.81.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

