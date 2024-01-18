Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $15.15 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $15,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 111,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 120,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. HSBC started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.53.

TRV opened at $197.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $199.79. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

