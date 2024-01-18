Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $10.26 Million Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Darling Ingredients worth $10,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In other news, EVP Robert W. Day acquired 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.77 per share, for a total transaction of $81,451.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,156.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert W. Day acquired 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.77 per share, for a total transaction of $81,451.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,156.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,100.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 1.6 %

DAR stock opened at $44.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.31. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.78.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

