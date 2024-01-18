Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the second quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $84.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $138.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.16.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 65.76%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MS. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (down from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.80.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

