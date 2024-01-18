Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,117 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $15,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,047,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,422,292. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. HSBC began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.15.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $238.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.31. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $245.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

