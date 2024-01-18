Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 5,950 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,852 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $15,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Johnson Rice cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.84.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $107.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.49 and a 200-day moving average of $116.22. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $127.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

