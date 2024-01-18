Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 29,082 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,082 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $206,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $92.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $100.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.10 and its 200 day moving average is $93.55. The company has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

